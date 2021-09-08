Two ‘horse race’ for the Fermanagh manager job

Speculation has been rife over the last number of weeks about who will succeed Ryan McMenamin as Fermanagh manager. It is believed there are two in the reckoning and it is understood interviews are taking place today (Wednesday).

It is believed former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane Curran, with a backroom team of Fermanagh men, Owen Mooney, Barry Owens, Pat Cadden and Leon Carters are in the ‘hat’ and the other is Brookeborough man Kieran Donnelly with Dromore man Fergal Quinn by his side.

Donnelly has plenty of experience, guiding Scotstown to the Ulster Club Championship Final in 2019 and has brought Omagh CBS to the MacRory Cup decider. The former Fermanagh player was part of Peter Canavan’s backroom team in 2012/13.

Shane Curran is well known in GAA circles and probably one of the most iconic intercounty goalkeepers. Curran was appointed manager of Westmeath side Caulry last December and has the highly regarded coach, Owen Mooney, from Lisnaskea with him. Mooney is currently the Learning and Games Development Coordinator for Dublin GAA.

In 2018, Curran brought the Roscommon Under 20s to the Connacht Championship Final.

If one of the candidates are successful, the Fermanagh County Board are expected to ratify the decision next Monday night.