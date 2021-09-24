Two arrested following Enniskillen street brawl

A SECOND man has been arrested in connection to a night brawl in Enniskillen recently.

The incident, which went viral after a video of the fight was shared thousands of times online, took place on Darling Street in the town on September 11. The footage showed a number of men in blue shirts, believed to be part of a stag party, in an altercation in the middle of the street.

The men were seen punching and struggling with each other, while one man appeared to be kicked in the head and face.

Last week police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. He was released pending further enquires later that day.

Then, on Saturday, detectives investigating the incident released a second man, also 30-years-old. He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

“Shortly before 10:10pm [on September 11], it was reported that a number of males were involved in an altercation in the area. Two males were injured following the incident,” said Detective Inspector Winters, who said police were continuing to appeal for information from the public.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2175 11/09/21. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”