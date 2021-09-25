The Murphy family are prepared for ‘FEAR’

THIS Saturday, eight members of the Murphy family are embarking on the highly challenging FEARManagh event in order to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis and raise awareness about organ donation.

In July 2014, Ciarán Murphy passed away after a battle with Cystic Fibrosis, and his father Conrad, feels that it is vitally important that people do their bit to help a charity and organisation which provides great support to so many families.

“Essentially, it provides support to people who are living with CF [Cystic Fibrosis] at the minute, both them and their families, and then clearly in terms of research to eventually find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

“That effectively is where the fundraising money goes to and there is an adult CF unit for Northern Ireland at the Belfast City Hospital and a children’s unit at the Royal Hospital and Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“A lot of the fundraising efforts and money comes back into Northern Ireland to go to those centres.”

Aside from Conrad, a number of other family members and friends, including his brother Gerry, Chris Maguire, Diarmuid McNeice, Debbie Murphy and her friend Teresa, are all taking part in the event.

Looking ahead, Conrad is expecting a tough challenge in the event, which includes the highly testing Magho Cliff Challenge.

“I am getting older. I am going to be 63 next birthday so I am not going to beat any records, you know,” he laughs.

“My younger brother Gerry will have a decent chance in the over 60s category. We are all looking forward to it.”

At the time of going to press, Conrad and his family have raised a staggering £1,500 in Ciarán’s memory.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting the Murphy families GoFundMe page.

