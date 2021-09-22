State-of-the-art new Erne campus a first in the world

THE STATE-OF-THE-ART new Erne campus of the South West College isn’t simply one of the most impressive buildings in Fermanagh, it’s actually the most impressive of its kind in the whole world.

This morning (Wednesday) the college will be hosting dignitaries and VIPs for its grand opening of the impressive £30 million building next to the site of the old Erne Hospital in Enniskillen, and on the doorstep of the old workhouse, including Minister Gordon Lyons from the Department for the Economy which funded the build.

However, while today may mark its official opening, students have already been enjoying the benefits of innovative ‘passive’ building since term time returned weeks ago.

“The students and the staff think its fantastic, they are loving it,” said campus manager Carol Viney, who said staff and students alike were over the moon to finally get into the new building, having been delayed by last year’s move to remote learning as a result of the Covid pandemic.

While protocols are still in place, with the relaxation of restrictions, students have finally been able to get in and take advantage of the top of the range facilities, better than most top flight universities, on offer at the new site.

These include the many ‘break out’ spaces dotted around the college and other social spaces, the technologically-driven library, the multi-million pound catering kitchen complete with two fully kitted kitchens, the imaging and media suites, and the hair and beauty training facilities that would no doubt make even the most expensive private colleges green with envy.

“The resources and the facilities, the Department really has committed to our students, and to the community and local industry by giving us the facilities we have,” Erne campus marketing manager Donal Monaghan told the Herald on a preview tour of the facility.

