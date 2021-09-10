Police take more action on Covid party house

LOCAL police have followed up with “further enforcement action” as expected following a house party in Nathan Carter’s Fermanagh home during the period of lockdown restrictions.

Police attended the country star’s home near Lisbellaw at 10:30pm on Friday, 28th May where they found “at least 50 people” attending a party for Nathan’s 31st birthday.

With around 50 people, including Nathan’s family from Liverpool in attendance, the barbecue which friends organised for his birthday, was in breach of Covid restrictions. At the time, a PSNI statement said “officers attended the address where at least 50 people were present.

“Enforcement action was taken, including 14 Cov 7 £200 fines and one Cov 9 £1,000 fine. A Cov 2 Prohibition Notice was also issued. Further enforcement action is expected,” the statement concluded.

The Fermanagh Herald has learned that an additional 36 Cov 7 fines of £200 each have now been issued, taking the total to 50. The £1,000 fine was issued to the organiser of the event. Cov 7 penalty notices can be issued for a number of reasons including, indoor and outdoor gatherings breaching the allowed maximum number of people.

