Pair make off from restaurant without paying for food
Enniskillen Court House

Pair make off from restaurant without paying for food

Posted: 1:33 pm September 18, 2021

A man and woman have been given suspended sentences after they left an Enniskillen restaurant without paying for their £60 meal.

Nellie Crumlish (19) of Woodview Crescent, Trillick and Owen Joseph Ward (21) of Yoan Road, Enniskillen appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday charged with making off without paying for a meal and drinks knowing that payment on the spot was required.

On September 18 2020, police received a report from Little Wing Restaurant in Enniskillen reporting people who ate in their restaurant but did not pay for the food before leaving. The court heard the people left their table and made no attempt to pay and the total cost of the bill came to £60.15. The court heard there had been discussions with management beforehand about a complaint that one of the defendants had made but it was not agreed that they would be given a free meal. Solicitor Gary Black said that both parties had pleaded guilty to the offence.

District Judge Steven Keown said the defendants were ‘too smart for their good’ and had tried to ‘wangle a few meal.’ Judge Keown sentenced Crumlish to four months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered her to pay £30.15 compensation.

