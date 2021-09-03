More Fermanagh homes may be added to broadband scheme

MORE funding has been secured for the ongoing rural broadband improvement scheme, and it is expected more homes in Fermanagh may be included in the project as a result.

As reported in last week’s Herald, the Department for the Economy said it may explore adding more homes to the £165 Project Stratum scheme, which aims to bring superfast broadband to homes that currently have an unworkable connection, if additional funding became available to allow them to do so.

It has since been announced an additional £25 million has been granted for the scheme as part of the government’s Project Gigabit programme. It is expected this will allow a further 8,500 homes to be added to the project in the Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and mid Ulster areas.

Conal Henry from Firbrus Networks, who have the contract for delivering Project Stratum, said the project, which aims to connect up to 76,000 homes to superfast broadband, was ahead of schedule and the new funding would allow it to expand further.

“The money allows Fibrus to extend the Stratum network even deeper into rural Northern Ireland across all six counties and provide full fibre gigabyte connectivity to thousands of homes and businesses across all six counties,” said Mr Henry.

