MEEHAN, Sarah (Mary) – peacefully, 20th September. Late of Forthill Road, Enniskillen and Spa Cottage, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Tom.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends. Mass may be viewed on St.Michael’s Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted by her nephew Michael (McManus), neighbours, family circle and friends.

May she Rest In Peace