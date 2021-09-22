+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGRATH, Attracta

Posted: 6:18 pm September 22, 2021

McGRATH, Attracta (née Healy) – late of 5, Old Rossorry Crescent, Ennsikillen, BT74-7LG, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, 21st September 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard and loving mother of Brian, Brendan, Sinead, Kate (Cait), pre-deceased by her daughter Colette and her brothers Austin and Canon Brendan Healy.

Removal from her home on Friday, 24th Septmber 2021 at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions the family home, Requiem Mass and burial will be private to family and close family friends. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Nuala, brother Liam, large family circle, friends and neighbours.

May Attracta Rest In Peace

