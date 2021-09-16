Man and woman released on police bail pending further enquiries

DETECTIVES have now released a man and woman both aged in their 20s on police bail pending further enquiries after they were both arrested on suspicion of theft.

The arrest was in connection with a number of reports of thefts from vehicles at properties at Lisbellaw, Maguiresbridge and Belcoo, and from properties at Maguiresbridge and Lisbellaw between Saturday 11th September and Tuesday 14th September.

Enquiries are continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist them to call 101, quoting reference number 430 of 13/09/21.

