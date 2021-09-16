+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan and woman released on police bail pending further enquiries
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Lisnaskea

Man and woman released on police bail pending further enquiries

Posted: 9:58 am September 16, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

DETECTIVES have now released a man and woman both aged in their 20s on police bail pending further enquiries after they were both arrested on suspicion of theft.

The arrest was in connection with a number of reports of thefts from vehicles at properties at Lisbellaw, Maguiresbridge and Belcoo, and from properties at Maguiresbridge and Lisbellaw between Saturday 11th September and Tuesday 14th September.

Enquiries are continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist them to call 101, quoting reference number 430 of 13/09/21.

Advertisement

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:58 am September 16, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA