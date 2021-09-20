+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MAGUIRE, Gabriel

Posted: 7:17 pm September 20, 2021

MAGUIRE, Gabriel – 80 Orchard Court, Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen, Monday, 20th September 2021, RIP.

Reposing at his daughter Anita’s (Paddy) home, 15 Devenish Crescent. Removal to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney on Wednesday, 22nd September for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Anita (Paddy), Martina (Kieran), son Sean (Leanne), dister Margaret (Tom), sister-in-law Josie, grandchildren Patrick, Dayna, Erin, Niamh, Aoife, Cormac, family circle and friends.

House strictly private owing to COVID restrictions. Any one wishing to show respect may stand along the route of the cortège via Sligo Road, Swanlinbar Road to Arney.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA