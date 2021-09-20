MAGUIRE, Gabriel – 80 Orchard Court, Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen, Monday, 20th September 2021, RIP.

Reposing at his daughter Anita’s (Paddy) home, 15 Devenish Crescent. Removal to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney on Wednesday, 22nd September for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Anita (Paddy), Martina (Kieran), son Sean (Leanne), dister Margaret (Tom), sister-in-law Josie, grandchildren Patrick, Dayna, Erin, Niamh, Aoife, Cormac, family circle and friends.

House strictly private owing to COVID restrictions. Any one wishing to show respect may stand along the route of the cortège via Sligo Road, Swanlinbar Road to Arney.