Local rivalries put aside to cheer on Tyrone's new footballing heroes
Local rivalries put aside to cheer on Tyrone’s new footballing heroes

Posted: 5:21 pm September 15, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

COUNTY rivalries and neighbourly banter aside, there were celebrations across Fermanagh at the weekend as the Tyrone team lifted the Sam Maguire cup for a fourth time.

While there may have been one or two remaining begrudgers, the joyous scenes as the newly crowned All Ireland champions arrived to a deservedly triumphant welcome at Healy Park on Sunday reportedly brought a smile to the even the most ardent of rivals here in the county.

There were also more than a few Fermanagh fans in the crowd in Omagh, with family, friends and neighbours joining the thousands who turned out to cheer the team home.
One of those locals was Fr Brian D’Arcy, who spoke to Alan Rogers from the Ulster Herald of his happiness and delight at Tyrone’s win.

“When Ulster is playing everybody’s for the team,” said the Arney man, who is known for his love of GAA and who was also no doubt celebrating the appointment of new Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly.
“They gave us a great day, and they gave us a great season, they played good football and have got every year,” Fr D’Arcy continued. “They are a credit to their community, in difficult times, especially with sickness etc. They have given us all a lift and congratulations to everyone involved.”

Fr D’Arcy said he was encouraged to see such a large crowd coming out for the homecoming, especially since there were so many young people and children present.
“It just shows you, the furture of the GAA is what’s holding the country together, it’s the glue that knits communities,” he said.
Among the children present was current St Mary’s Newtownbutler pupil Finn Carson and previous St Mary’s pupil Oisin Carson who turned out in their red and white to congratulate Finn’s current and Oisin’s former P7 teacher Niall Sludden.

