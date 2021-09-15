Local police destroy hundreds of kilos of drugs

FERMANAGH police have destroyed hundreds of kilos of drugs, potentially worth thousands of pounds, that had been seized from local streets recently.

On Wednesday last week the PSNI said its Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team helped in the destruction of a bags upon bags of Class A, B and C controlled drugs. The total destroyed was 126kg.

“The photos highlight the amount of drugs taken off your streets recently,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Once an investigation has been resulted in court all drugs are destroyled safely. This has been a joint effort by all officers in G District from Local Policing Teams to Detectives. A lot of the time we rely on the information you provide and without that, a lot of these drugs may have destroyed many lives.”

