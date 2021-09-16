Lee Johnston has his sights set on championship crown

FOR Lee Johnston, life couldn’t be better. Heading into the final stages of the racing season, the Fermanagh native is sitting in fourth place in the championship, sixteen points off the lead, and he scooped a second victory in as many weeks at Silverstone, on Saturday.

The Erne speedster admits that things are “not bad” after a double weekend on the podium.

“It was good. It would have been better if it was two firsts, but that is life, isn’t it,” he laughs.

“We led it for a fair bit but obviously there was quite a bit of passing between first, second and third, and there was a big crowd.

Lee got the checkered flag but he was pushed to his limits, says the modest Fermanagh man.

“I wouldn’t say comfortable, comfortable, but yeah, it was good pace and stuff so it felt not bad to be honest.”

Reflecting on the weekend, Johnston admits he is a little disappointed not to have come away with two wins in Silverstone after he finished second on Sunday.

“Somebody in a Moto2 bike passed me and ran me slightly wide when I was leading and that allowed the other SuperSport bike through with three laps to go and I didn’t have enough tyre left to get back past him. I ended up second in that one, pretty much.”

