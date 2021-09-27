Health Minister urged to deal with concerns at Maple Healthcare

HEALTH Minister, Robin Swann has been urged to take on the concerns of community doctors and patients in the Lisaskea area, by creating more “job incentives” that would attract staff to Maple Healthcare.

Speaking to the ‘Herald shortly after a health meeting between staff at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea and political representatives, Cllr Eamon Keenan said, “I have emailed Robin Swann and asked him to look into recruiting more doctors across the North, particularly across the rural areas and to reinstate the pilot scheme for training GPs at Maple, which was cancelled without any reason.”

When asked what more could be done to help with the ongoing issues at Maple, Cllr Keenan said, “A representative of the British Medical Association explained how in Wales and Scotland they had a similar problem with recruiting doctors into the more rural areas.

“Therefore, to make it more attractive they gave staff a financial incentive that was described as a ‘golden hello’, so I’ve asked Mr Swann to consider giving a similar financial incentive for the rural areas here in Fermanagh.”

Cllr Keenan added, “I will continue to represent the community but also work with healthcare staff to try and help if I can. That’s what I’m doing by contacting Robin Swann, to bring that process forward. Going from the meeting with Maple it is clear to see that they are crying out for more doctors.

“Social deprivation within the community is also a major concern. According to NISRA facts and figures, the village of Roslea is especially one of the highest socially deprived areas in the north, with very little services and employment.

“Lisnaskea is low as well and the higher the social deprivation, obviously there will be more need for GPs in terms of mental health and so on which is putting the practice under pressure as well as being under-staffed.

“It was a constructive meeting, but issues in relation to the lack of doctors and lack of training are still ongoing. I would be worried about the creeping privatisation of the health service, especially with the deliberate attempts of not sending doctors into the public health service by powers higher up.

“If you look at London this year alone, 37 GP practices have been taken over my American health insurance companies.

“What I’ve asked Robin Swann for is to take on the concerns of the GP surgery, the doctors and the community and to look into recruiting more doctors across the North, especially in rural areas. Hopefully I will get a response soon and issues can be promptly resolved.”

