Four brothers play a ‘Key’ role for Skins

The four Keys brothers all started for Enniskillen Rugby against Cooke Rugby last Saturday. From left; Henry, Connor, Angus and Eddie

IT was a momentous day for the Keys family from Irvinestown, with the four brothers playing their part in Enniskillen’s 28-12 victory over Cooke Rugby Club, on Saturday.

The four brothers, Connor, Henry, Eddie and Angus all lined out for the Skins and for 21-year old Connor it was a very special moment, as all the siblings played together on the same team for the first time.

“We all would have played at school but there was four years difference, between myself and Henry and Eddie. That was the first game we had together and it was nice to get out.

Advertisement

“Our mum was up, and our auntie and uncle as well. They were all up watching – it was a nice day for them.”

Rugby is a strong tradition in the Keys family with the boy’s father Allister and grandfather Henry both having played for the Enniskillen Rugby Club for a lifetime, and Connor feels that it is important to keep the “big connections” going with the club.

“Whenever he was coaching, we would have been up running about and we would have all came through the mini-rugby section at the club and we would have all played through school and stuff. As I say, that was the first time we all played together on Saturday.”

All four Keys brothers played for the Skins, with 23-year old Angus scoring the opening try and Connor nailing down the bonus point win with a fourth try for Enniskillen.

Unfortunately, the family’s enjoyment was shortlived with both Angus and Henry picking up serious injuries.

“Angus and Henry ended up getting injured, so I think was a bit of a dampner on the whole occasion. Henry dislocated his shoulder and Angus has done something to his knee, so they are going to be out for a while now.”

For two of the brothers, Connor and Angus, their studies has taken them to Edinburgh, but the Skins star is still hoping to contribute to his club in the latter part of the season.

Advertisement

“We are going to be signing for a new club this year – Heriots Rugby. We were playing for the University but we don’t play for them any more.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0