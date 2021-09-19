Foodbank expects demand to grow as winter approaches

WHILE the surge in demand seen over the lockdowns may be easing, the Enniskillen Foodbank is gearing up for a busy winter ahead, and is even launching a new service to help Fermanagh families as the colder months approach.

Speaking to the Herald this week, manager of Enniskillen Foodbank John Shades said things had been calming down after a year when the emergency support service had been inundated with demand.

“Since lockdown ended it’s not been as busy as it was. I would say it’s probably as busy as it was before the lockdown,” said Mr Shades, who added things had returned to relative normality.

“One of the things that does help alleviate things is when the kids go back to school,” he continued. “They’ve got their school meal, they won’t be feeding the children as much everyday. It levels off a little at this time of year, but once it starts to get colder referrals start to go way up.”

While things may be returning to normality, ‘normal’ at the Foodbank has always been busy. For example, almost 20 percent of the Fermanagh population relying on the Foodbank, which provides emergency food for those in immediate need, in 2019. In other words, one in five people in the county were supported by the service even before we were hit by the pandemic.

With regard the challenges of Covid, from the outset the Enniskillen Foodbank stepped up, making up packages for those in isolation, and offering a door drop service in the early days of the crisis. Throughout last year demand surged and last Christmas Mr Shades and his hard working team handed out hundreds of hampers to local households.

While thankfully Mr Shades said the significant increase in the Covid demand definitely appeared to be easing, as the mercury drops in the weeks and months ahead he expects demand to grow again as householders make the painful decision to ‘heat or eat’.

The Foodbank is opened in Enniskillen on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-12. It also operates a service in Newtownbutler on a Tuesday, from 10.30-12, and in Irvinestown on a Friday from 1-2pm.