Fermanagh Covid figures falling

COVID cases in Fermanagh have fallen again over the past week, however virus hospital admissions remain worryingly high.

Overall, in the Fermanagh and Omagh area in the seven days leading up to September 20, there were 598 cases, with a rate of infection of 509 per 100,000 population. While that’s down from 777 last week, the rate of infection here remains the highest in the North.

Locally, there were 264 cases positive cases in Fermanagh postcode areas, down from 393 the week before.

In the Enniskillen area of BT74 there were 93 cases, with a rate of 526, down from 116 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derryling areas, there were 57 cases, with a rate of 329, down from 125.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, there were 31 cases, with a rate of 274, down from 36.

Finally, in BT94, covering Ballinamallard, Tempo and Irvinestown, there were 83 cases, with a rate of 513, down from 118 cases last week.

Of the over all Fermanagh and Omagh figures, it was once again the younger age groups testing positive, which has been reflected by recent high absent rates at both local schools and workplaces.

In total, there were 10 positive cases among those aged over 80-year-old; 63 cases among those aged between 60-79; 145 among those aged between 40-59; 131 among those aged between 20-39; and 249 among those aged under 19-years-old.

Having passed the grim milestone of 100 Covid deaths just weeks ago, there have sadly 110 people have now died in the local area after testing positive for the virus.

At the time of going to print there were 26 Covid patients in the SWAH. Two of these patients were in the hospital’s ICU, which is currently at capacity with five other non-Covid patients also being treated in the unit.