Fermanagh Covid cases are still falling

THE NUMBER of positive Covid cases in Fermanagh has almost halved in the past week.

In further positive news, the Fermanagh and Omagh area no longer has the highest rate of infection in the North, with that grim accolade now going to Mid-Ulster.

Overall, in the Council district area, there were 461 cases in the seven days leading up to Monday this week. The majority of these cases, a total of 227, were among those aged under 19-years-old. There were 11 among those aged over 80-years-old.

At a more local level, there were a total of 150 positive cases in Fermanagh postcode areas, down from 264 over the same period last week and from 393 the week before.

In the Enniskillen area of BT74 there were 45 cases, down from 93 the week previous.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Belleek, there were 34 cases, down from 57 the week before.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, there were 36 cases, which is slightly up on 31 positive cases the week before.

In BT94, covering the Ballinmallard, Irvinestown and Tempo areas, there were 36 cases, down significantly from the 83 cases the previous week.

The number of Covid patients being treated in the SWAH has also fallen, from 26 last week to 18 on Tuesday this week. At the time of going to print, none of these Covid patients were in the intensive care unit of the hospital, while at the same time last week there were two SWAH Covid patients receiving ICU care.

