Erneside Furniture going from strength to strength

LEADING THE WAY in both traditional and modern furniture, Erneside Furniture located on the Derrychara link, Enniskillen has gone from strength to strength since opening its doors back in 2018.

At the helm of its success is the McCaffrey family from Derrylin, who are renowned across the county for prioritising customer experience with an undeniable vision to meet customer needs to the best of their ability.

“We believe our expertise, experience and worldwide links set us apart in terms of customer satisfaction,” explained Ciara.

“The shop has sister links with mattress.ie and beds-ni.co.uk – Which put us on the web and allows us to fully showcase our full range of products.

“At Erneside Furniture we offer a complete range of household furniture to include beds and mattresses, bedroom furniture, living, dining and occasional furniture.

“We believe our customer service, quality goods and value sets us apart.”

