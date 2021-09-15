Enniskillen street brawl goes viral

AS LOCAL businesses open up and try to get back on their feet following a challenging 18 months, Enniskillen has been hit by negative publicity after a video of a night brawl at the weekend went viral on social media.

The video, which was shared hundreds of times on social media, showed a number of men wearing blue t-shirts, believed to have been on a stag party, fighting outside a bar on Darling Street. The men can be seen punching and struggling with each other, and one man appears to be kicked in the head and face.

Cllr Tommy Maguire said that thankfully incidents like that at the weekend were the exception rather than the norm, and noted the town had been awarded Purple Flag status in recognition of its thriving night time economy.

“Enniskillen has worked very hard to achieve Purple Flag status, which is very important to our night time economy,” said Cllr Maguire. “Incidents like this are thankfully very rare in Enniskillen, but I would encourage everyone when they’re out enjoying the night time economy of our very peaceful town they would be mindful of that.”

Fellow Enniskillen man, Cllr Paul Blake, didn’t share the view such incidents were uncommon anymore.

“It seems this is happening more and more, and that is what’s so frightening,” said Cllr Blake, who called the video footage “horrific” and unfair for the local hospitality industry to have to deal with such behaviour upon reopening.

“All the businesses have really struggled over the past 18 months, and they’ve only got the chance to reopen their doors when incidents like this take place and give the impression of a town that’s lawless and unruly,” he said.

Police have appealed for information about the fight, and asked anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quoting the reference 1169 of 12.09/21.

