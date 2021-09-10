Derrylin Candlelight Cabaret showcases ‘amazing talent’

EXPRESSING Derrylin Amateur Drama Group’s delight at the success of their maiden Festival weekend, Director Debbie Murphy stressed that, s“It was not without the dedication and determination of a strong team that we succeeded in the face of adverse weather conditions and our current Covid Situation. There was a momentous effort to make this show happen.

“Superheroes worked in rain-soaked conditions but we were ready to showcase the amazing talent that we had lined up.”

Going on to pinpoint the two outstanding highlights of a packed programme as being the Candlelight Cabaret at Aughakillymaude Centre and the Family Picnic at St. Aidan’s, she reflected;

Advertisement

“On Saturday at 3pm it was still raining like it would never stop.

“We had gazebos to erect, a 40foot lorry to kit out with sound and lighting, we knew if we could get a window of dryness we would be ok and fortunately it came at 6pm.

“The audience arrived, candles and fairy lights flickered on a talented cast and crew, there was laughter and delight with our Cissie, Minnie and Frankie and short duologues and monologues by our drama group.

“Poetry recitals from the writings of the late Matt Duggan performed by Gerry Duggan (Son) and Mary Cassidy and Irish language Poetry by Councillor Chris McCaffrey, singing from the Katie Chapman and Aoife Cathcart and Ramblings by Martin Murray.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0