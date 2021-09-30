+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pauline Brown from Newtownbutler celebrates her 100th Birthday with friends and staff at Colorado private nursing home, Lisnaskea

Century calling for Pauline

Posted: 4:54 pm September 30, 2021

PAULINE Brown from Newtownbutler celebrated her 100th birthday in style in a “a full week of celebrations with family and friends”, according to Fermanagh’s latest centurion.
Born on September 27 1921, Pauline remembers going on 20-mile round trips on a bike to see friends in Enniskillen and across Fermanagh and Cavan.
Pauline married Philip Brown when she was 30 years old, and despite recently moving residence to the Colorado private nursing home near Lisnaskea, she remains active and is enjoying life to the full.
“I am feeling very well, I couldn’t be better,” said Pauline.
“I don’t think there are any [tips or secrets]. I just take the day as it comes and make the best of it and enjoy life every day.”

