Calls for immediate action to attract medical students

A LOCAL councillor has called for immediate action to be taken due to concerns raised by community doctors at a recent health meeting in Lisnaskea.

With issues in relation to the recruitment of doctors a high talking point at last week’s health meeting between politicians and staff from Maple healthcare, councillor Sheamus Greene raised concerns that not enough local students are being accepted into Queen’s University Belfast to study medicine.

Speaking to the Herald Cllr Greene said, “Local students are wanting to study medicine, they’re achieving the grades required yet aren’t getting offers to study at Queen’s and instead have to travel over to England.

“There’s very little point in us complaining about the lack of doctors west of the Ban if doctors can’t actually qualify in the North.

“It’s a statistical fact that nearly 80% of doctors who qualify end up practising within 40 miles of the college that they qualify from.

“We have a complete wealth of talent coming out of Fermanagh that probably will never come back here to practice, it’s a complete scandal.”

