Brady back on the podium

AT 43 years young, Andrew Brady is showing the class of 2021 how it’s done. The Roslea man won the Ulster Superbike Pre-Injection 1000cc Championship on his Yamaha R1 at the weekend at Bishopscourt, after completing ten wins from ten.

The three times Isle of Man Manx Grand Prix winner had taken some time out from racing during the recent Covid lockdown but is back in the saddle now and is enjoying it.

“I just done one race in the last two years and then with the lockdown and Covid and that, there wasn’t really much racing and this year I got a bit bored with the lockdown and stuff and I decided then that I would go again.

“It has been tough to get a good feeling with the bike” says Brady, “It is only recently this weekend that I have got a better feeling with it. It took me really from I started on it to get it set right for myself but it is coming good now.”

With one round still to complete in the pre-injection class, Brady has already secured the title ahead of Matt Burns from Belfast and the Fermanagh speedster admits it is a good feeling.

“At the start of the year I wasn’t sure if I could have done it, if you know what I mean, but I done it anyway. I have 20 years experience and it stands to me.”

Brady is one of the more ‘senior’ riders in the paddock and this time around he is doing it his own way, not part of a team- his team now consists of his family.

“I raced for teams for years but I just want to do it my own way now.”

Next up for Brady is the Mondello Masters in October ,when he will attempt to win the Championship in the South.