Bernie O'Connor relives 'stuff of nightmares' for book
Bernie O’Connor relives ‘stuff of nightmares’ for book

Posted: 6:24 pm September 5, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

WELL-KNOWN Fermanagh school teacher, principal and St. Michael’s Scout Band leader, Bernie O’Connor, looks back on the life-changing event of his arrest by the RUC and subsequent interrogation at the infamous Castlereagh Detention Centre. It’s all in his new book called “Freeing the Truth”.

Read all about his experiences in the Herald’s latest edition of the ‘Fermanagh Lives Lived’ in-depth interview series in the current edition of the Fermanagh Herald, out now.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

