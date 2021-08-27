Video: Enjoy Enniskillen and surrounds

Enniskillen, the Island Town is a naturally welcoming place with fabulous business and friendly people. We, at the Fermanagh Herald are delighted to have teamed up with Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and Enniskillen BID to create an initiative titled ‘Enjoy Enniskillen! and surrounds’.

As part of the project we commissioned a video to capture the essence of the area and we are proud to showcase that video below. Let’s celebrate the people and the businesses who help us all maintain our thriving community.

Keep an eye out for our local business people, friends and neighbours!

#EnjoyEnniskillen #WeAreFermanagh #TogetherWeAreStronger

Thanks to Overboard Media who we partnered with to produce this video