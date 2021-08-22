‘Sculptic Clinic’ duo taking aesthetics industry by storm

FERMANAGH duo has been busy taking the aesthetics industry by storm through their revolutionary business, ‘Sculptic Clinic’, based in Enniskillen.

The exclusive clinic which offers a wide range of specialist non-surgical, aesthetic treatments for both and women, opened over two years ago, with local pair Louise Donnelly and Breige Leonard at the helm of all its success.

“We recognised that there was a gap in the market, especially in Fermanagh for non-invasive aesthetic treatment,” explained Louise.

“The whole ethos behind the clinic is that we want to be at the forefront of technology when it comes to aesthetic treatment and we want to continually keep bringing the new treatments that are out on the market to this area.

“We’re unique in that there is nobody within a 30 or 50 mile radius doing these types of treatments.”

Whether locals are looking for facial rejuvenation, proven skincare, body contouring or treatments to improve your health and well-being, ‘Sculptic Clinic’ offers advice and treatment that will help achieve desired results.

“All of our treatments are non-invasive and we don’t just let people book their treatments themselves online.

“Apart from our facials, the only thing that people can book online is a consultation, just to make sure that the person is medically suitable for the treatment. It’s a great feature to the business that

Breige actually comes from a medical background with years under her belt within the nursing profession.

Speaking about the impact of Covid, Louise said, “We weren’t even open one year when Covid hit. We were only really getting our name out there, and then we had to close our doors and put a halt to everything.

“Trying to get support from the Government was a nightmare because we were so new. We had to wait for months yet bills and rent still needed paid. In terms of being such a new business the experience really was awful.”

Renowned for leading the way in bringing new technology to the Fermanagh area, Louise revealed what lies ahead for ‘Sculptic Clinic’.

“In terms of bouncing back from Covid, we’re bringing out new treatments to help with the continually growth and investment in the business going forward.

“Over Covid we introduced the new EMSculpt treatment, the newest and most innovative technology for body reshaping that gives you a 30% reduction in fat and builds 25% more muscle. It delivers contractions equivalent to 24,000 squats or 24,000 sit-ups in just under 30 minutes, toning the abs, buttocks, thigh, arms and calves in ways no workout ever could.

“There’s only a handful of clinics that offer treatments such as this across Ireland, and we’re so proud to bring this to beautiful Fermanagh.”

Louise added, “We are definitely supported locally and find that anybody who walks through our door and is interested in our treatments end up coming back for more.

“We’ve built a good base of loyal customers, and being located on the border definitely helps. Fermanagh is in such a good location that we’re close to so many other counties, it helps when wanting to bring more people into the area.

For further information on all treatments, visit www.sculpticclinic.com to access the “book now” button, or follow ‘Sculptic Clinic’ on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

