Roads Service already getting prepared for the new bypass

MORE cycle lanes, pedestrian crossings, and getting ready for the planned Enniskillen bypass are all among the Roads Service’s priorities for Fermanagh in the year ahead.

Recently divisional roads manager David McKinney gave councillors an update on the key infrastructure projects that were delivered locally in recent months, such as significant resurfacing on the A32 Dromore Road at Drumharvey, and outlined plans for the months ahead.

“The 2020/21 year was unprecedented due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr McKinney. “However we worked closely with our contractors to develop new working practices to ensure that much needed road maintenance and improvement works could proceed and as a result most of our 2020/21 programme was successfully delivered despite the absence of work over the first part of the year.”

Aside from the larger capital projects, such as the ongoing works in the Derrylin area, among the upgrades the service will be working on locally this year will be cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings.

“[Infrastructure] Minister Mallon is committed to the delivery of active travel schemes across Northern Ireland and to making walking and cycling a safer and more attractive option for people getting around,” said Mr McKinney, pointing to recently complete foot and cycle path works.

As part of the ‘Blue/Green Fund’ set up by Minister Mallon, of which £720,000 has been allocated to the local branch of the Roads Service, Mr McKinney said there would be upgrades to three controlled crossings on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen.

In addition, there has been an increase in the funds allocated to the service for upgrading street lighting to more energy efficient LED lights, and among the areas set for an upgrade are Ederney and Tempo.

Elsewhere, Mr McKinney said the introduction of a 20mph speed limit outside schools, a scheme only a small number of Fermanagh schools were included in, will also likely be extended in the year ahead.

“I am pleased to confirm that it is the Minister’s intention to take forward a further tranche of part-time 20mph speed limits at schools and all schools in the Fermanagh and Omagh area will be assessed and prioritised to inform the 2021/22 programme,” he said.

Finally, Mr McKinney welcomed Minister Mallon’s announcement earlier this year that the Enniskillen Southern Bypass was to proceed as soon as funding became available.

“The Department is also initiating a town centre study to identify active travel improvements in anticipation of reduced traffic congestion upon delivery of the bypass,” he said.

“The Minister has committed to work with her Executive colleagues to secure the necessary funding for construction of the bypass and the A32 Cornamuck realignment as quickly as possible.”

