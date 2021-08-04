+44 (0)28 6632 2066
QuinnBet turnover and profits on the up
QuinnBet turnover and profits on the up

Posted: 6:40 pm August 4, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

TURNOVER, profits and prospects for QuinnBet, the online gambling company started just a few years ago by Sean Quinn and his family, are all on the up.

In 2020, revenue increased by over 50 per cent and profits by over 300 per cent. 

QuinnBet is also listed on several comparison websites as one of the top online gambling platforms. 

