Pupils excel in A-Level results

POST-16 students across Fermanagh have ‘excelled’ according to their school principals as A2 and AS students received their examination results on Tuesday morning.

For the second year running, formal examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic meaning schools themselves calculated the grades to be awarded to pupils.

A third of the pupils in St Michael’s College achieved three grade A’s or better.

School principal Mark Henry said, “We are delighted by the results that the boys have achieved. They have worked very well in extremely challenging circumstances over the past 18 months.

