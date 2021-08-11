+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlinePupils excel in A-Level results
Pupils excel in A-Level results

Posted: 4:32 pm August 11, 2021

 

POST-16 students across Fermanagh have ‘excelled’ according to their school principals as A2 and AS students received their examination results on Tuesday morning.
For the second year running, formal examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic meaning schools themselves calculated the grades to be awarded to pupils.
A third of the pupils in St Michael’s College achieved three grade A’s or better.
School principal Mark Henry said, “We are delighted by the results that the boys have achieved. They have worked very well in extremely challenging circumstances over the past 18 months.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 
 
 
 

