Olympic memories that will last a lifetime

By Mark McGoldrick

WHEN my mobile phone rang at 7.45pm on Sunday night it was Sean Crowley calling from his Tokyo hotel room. It was 4am his time and he was still buzzing from the experience of watching Dublin boxer Kellie Harrington win a gold medal on the final day of the Olympic Games.

“I was actually due to fly home yesterday but there was just no way that I was going to miss it. I managed to get my flights and my documents changed so I could stay another day.

“It has all been worth it and I was just so lucky and fortunate. I was there watching it amongst the lads from the Irish boxing team and other Olympians from Team Ireland.

Crowley travelled to the Games as Doping Control Officer for Team Ireland and while the days were long and there was a lot of work to be done he says “it was certainly worth it today,” as he reflects on the teams second gold medal.

Crowley was based in the boxing centre and he got to watch all of the boxers from different nationalities compete. It was an unbelievable experience as he got to see how different boxers prepared for each competition.

“There was a very romantic final today (Sunday) in terms of USA and Cuba and two really exceptional boxers and I wouldn’t have wanted to be a judge today it was that close. It was a very special day and it will live with me for a long, long time.

“It is one that money can’t buy. I am so blessed and so lucky to have witnessed that final today and it will stick with me for a long time.

“When you see them compete in the flesh, you see more of what they actually do in the ring and who knows, there might be a bit of a Cuban flair to our boxers in the future,” he laughs.

During Sean’s time in the Japanese capital he still managed to take some time to soak up the culture and some of the top tourist attractions, visiting the famous Tokyo Skytree and the Ueno Zoo.

“ I would certainly love to come back when Covid is over, and who knows, maybe bring a boxing team over here.”

Sean’s Olympic journey is now over and his focus returns to coaching at the Erne Boxing Club.

“Hopefully we will get some tournaments up and running again now in Ireland. It has been nearly 18 months now since any boxing happened in Ireland on the amateur side. Hopefully there will be progress now and by the end of the year the Erne Boxing Club will run its first tournament and we will get back on track again.”