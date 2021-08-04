O’LOUGHLIN, James Bernard (Jim) – Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, August 3rd, 2021 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Celine, much loved father of Brian (Sinead) Nuala (Sean) Síle, Kate (Charles) Sinead (Drew) Nicola (Charlie) Jerome, his twelve adored grandchildren, brothers Joe, Pat, Sean, and Terry, sisters Bridie and Eileen (Pre-deceased by his sister Claire Cahill), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire O’Loughlin and O’Shea families

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Jim’s funeral cortége will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Thursday morning going to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who wish to offer respect to the family while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortége makes the journey to the church.

The family home and funeral are private to family and close relations.

Messages of condolences can be placed below.

Family flowers please , donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.