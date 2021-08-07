Neil’s epic run challenge raises over £1,200 for COPD charity

A LISNASKEA MAN who took on the ‘Malin to Mizen’ run challenge has raised over £1,200 for COPD Support Ireland.

Neil Quigley, covered a mammoth 600km in six months, after finishing up his last steps over the weekend in Kinsale, Cork.

“My Granny and two of her brothers have all passed away as a result of COPD, and another aunt is living with the condition, so I’ve always wanted to raise money to support COPD Ireland and the amazing work that they do,” explained Neil.

“I took up the challenge during Covid restrictions as I felt it was a no brainer back in February because the gyms were closed and I could get out and go for a daily run.

“The good weather recently and a return to refereeing soccer helped me to clock up the miles and completing the run during our holidays in Cork was an ideal way to finish,” he said.

Speaking to the Herald on the positive impact that he hopes his donation will make, Neil said, “I have seen the daily impact that COPD can have on people living with this condition.

“I feel it is very important to support charities such as COPD, as their research and support services are vital in helping improve people’s quality of life.

“I have seen the positive impact of doing the fundraiser already, as many of the people who donated have spoken to me about their loved ones who have the condition also.

“COPD is a lot more common than I realised and it’s been great to have that conversation about it and raise awareness.”

Neil added, “I would like to thank all those who have supported me locally and to my family and friends based in Doha and Australia.

“Everyone has been so generous and it will all be put to good use by COPD Support Ireland, who offer support groups nation-wide to help people and families living with this condition.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neil-quigley2