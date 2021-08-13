+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager

Posted: 10:45 am August 13, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

RYAN McMenamin informed the Fermanagh County Board of his decision to step down as County manager last night (Thursday). The Dromore man took over from Rory Gallagher as manager in August 2019 for a three year term, with a yearly review to take place.

Last month McMenamin told the Fermanagh Herald “you would like to see out your three year term” but news broke this morning that the three time All Ireland winner with Tyrone will not take charge of the team for the 2021/22 season.

Fermanagh maintained Division Three status under McMenamin’s watch this year but were knocked out of the Ulster Championship by Monaghan at the quarter final stage. Fermanagh will compete in the Tailteann Cup next season but under whose charge remains to be seen.

The news of McMenamin’s departure comes as somewhat of a surprise. The County Board released a statement this morning saying;

” Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Ryan and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment ove rthe last two years. We wish Ryan and all members of his backroom team every success for the future.”

Some of the names being mentioned as possible replacements for McMenamin’s job are, Dom Corrigan, Kieran Donnelly, Aidan O’Rourke, Maurice McLaughlin, Nigel Seaney, Conor Laverty, Paddy Tally and Malachy O’Rourke.

 

