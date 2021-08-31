McDONAGH, Jim – 24 Corban Avenue, Enniskillen, BT74-6EB, peacefully 29th August 2021. Much loved brother of Olive Watson (Peter), Sheila Clarke (Joe) and the late Mary, Brian and Jack (Marie), son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth.

Removal from the residence of his niece Pam, 23 Woodview, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6WG on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street for Mass at 11 am which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours

Please note as current guidelines advise the house, Mass and interment is for family, relatives and invited guests only, please.

“Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for him”