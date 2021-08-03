McCAULEY, Mary (née Caughey), The Fold, Enniskillen and formerly Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 2nd August 2021, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Albert, RIP, loving sister of Thomas, John-James and the late Paddy, RIP, Mary was best friend and like a second mother especially to Siobhan, Adrian and Eamon.

Mary will repose at the home of her brother Thomas and sister-in-law Rosaleen at Lurganboy, Magheraveely Road, Newtownbutler, until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am, to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters-in-law Rosaleen, Eileen, Greta, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions Mary’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her