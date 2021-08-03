McCAFFREY, Kevin – 9 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 2nd August 2021, suddenly, at home. Devoted father to Rory, Rhonda McKeown (Castlewellan) and Jonathan. Loving brother of Stephen, Noel, Collie, twin brother Brian, Willie, Mary, Sheena and Majella. Pre-deceased by his grandson Sean, his sister’s Philomena Brady, Josie Coyle (Cavan) nephews Sean and Anthony, RIP.

Kevin will repose at his late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin will be sadly missed by Patsy, daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, Kevin’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Kevin’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.