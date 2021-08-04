+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McBREARTY, Thomas

Posted: 6:54 pm August 4, 2021

McBREARTY, Thomas – (19 New Street, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EE), 2nd August 2021, RIP. Beloved son of the late Peter and Mary, RIP, cherished brother of Bernadette (Derrygonnelly), Peter and Francie (Kesh) and the late Elizabeth, John and May, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, funeral home, family home and funeral will be strictly private. Removal from McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Friday afternoon at 2 pm arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish)

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the Church and Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sister, nieces, friends and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

