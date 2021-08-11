Man charged with murder of two-year-old toddler

Armstrong sent message child was ‘melting his head, crying for no reason’

AN ENNISKILLEN man who has been charged with one count of murder and one count of perverting the course of justice has been refused bail in relation to the death of a two-year-old girl.

Darren Armstrong, (32), who is originally from Enniskillen appeared via videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court yesterday, alongside his partner Jade Dempsey (24) who is also charged with causing or allowing the death of her daughter, Ali Jayden Doyle.