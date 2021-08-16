+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLisnaskea man charged with historic sex charges
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
court
Court

Lisnaskea man charged with historic sex charges

Posted: 3:52 pm August 16, 2021

A LISNASKEA man has appeared in court charged with nine counts of historic sex charges.
Gerard Augustine Quaile (55) of Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for a preliminary enquiry (PE).
Quaile, who appeared in court dressed in black and wearing a red face mask, is charged with nine counts of indecent assault on a female, relating to two different people. The charges are alleged to have occurred between July 16, 1982 and July 19, 1985.
The defendant raised no objection to objection to the holding of the PE, did not call any witness or submit any evidence for the purposes of the short hearing, and defence solicitor Brian Charity said that he had no contrary submissions to make as part of the enquiry.
A representative for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that, based on the papers in the place, Quaile had a case to answer. Deputy District Court Greg McCourt said he was also satisfied the defendant had a case to answer in the Crown Court.
Judge McCourt adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on September 30. He also granted legal aid for two counsel in the case, noting it was “historic charges” and much work would be required.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:52 pm August 16, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA