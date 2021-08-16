Lisnaskea man charged with historic sex charges

A LISNASKEA man has appeared in court charged with nine counts of historic sex charges.

Gerard Augustine Quaile (55) of Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for a preliminary enquiry (PE).

Quaile, who appeared in court dressed in black and wearing a red face mask, is charged with nine counts of indecent assault on a female, relating to two different people. The charges are alleged to have occurred between July 16, 1982 and July 19, 1985.

The defendant raised no objection to objection to the holding of the PE, did not call any witness or submit any evidence for the purposes of the short hearing, and defence solicitor Brian Charity said that he had no contrary submissions to make as part of the enquiry.

A representative for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that, based on the papers in the place, Quaile had a case to answer. Deputy District Court Greg McCourt said he was also satisfied the defendant had a case to answer in the Crown Court.

Judge McCourt adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on September 30. He also granted legal aid for two counsel in the case, noting it was “historic charges” and much work would be required.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007