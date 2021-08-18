Lakeland Forum open for first doses again this weekend

ANYONE in Fermanagh who has yet to get their vaccine is being urged to come along to the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ this Saturday and Sunday, to help the local health service as it continues to battle with ever growing Covid cases in the community.

While the mass vaccination centre at the Lakeland Forum stopped giving out first doses of the vaccine in July, it will be reopening again for first timers as part of the northern-wide vaccine drive this weekend which will see all the mass vaccination centres reopening for first jabs for the weekend.

No appointment will be needed, just walk in to the Forum which will be open from 9am-7pm on both Saturday and Sunday. The Omagh Leisure Centre and Foyle Arena will also be opened again this weekend for first doses.

The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ comes as local pharmacies continue to administer the vaccine, and ‘pop up’ clinics are continuing to be held across the Trust area, such as the one held yesterday evening (Tuesday) at St Ninnidh’s Parish Hall in Kinawley. Keep an eye on the Trust’s social media channels for news of upcoming pop up clinics.

Teresa Molloy, Trust director of performance and service improvement, said they were reopening the centres for first jabs due to demand, with over 1,800 people turning out on the last day of first doses at the Trust mass vaccination centres at the end of July.

“No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics – just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you. It couldn’t be easier,” she said.

“We would stress that the focus of this event is to facilitate first doses, there are people who have already booked in to get their second dose and these should go ahead and attend but we would ask that individuals do not make any further bookings in order to leave capacity for people to walk in for first doses.”

