Kerr resigns as Rangers manager

ENNISKILLEN Rangers Football Club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Michael Kerr has resigned as the club’s manager.

In a statement Club Chairman, John-Ross Armstrong said;

“It is with regret that Enniskillen Rangers Football Club has accepted Michael’s resignation from his duties, he has had the full support of the committee and we wish him good health and enjoyment going forward. Michael has been a lifelong club man and we look forward to this continuing. Michael will go down in Enniskillen Rangers history as the most successful manager the club has had and for that he has his place firmly in the clubs heart and history books.”

Kerr brought Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup finals, winning three on the trot in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also guided the team to two Mercer Division One titles in 2018 and 2019. Kerr was appointed manager in 2015 and before that played for the club.