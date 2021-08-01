+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineInternational nurses speak of love for Fermanagh
Nneaka Ross, Staff Nurse at the South West Acute Hospital

International nurses speak of love for Fermanagh

Posted: 6:09 pm August 1, 2021

IT’S NO secret SWAH has struggled to recruit international staff over the years, with prospective candidates often put off by their lack of knowledge of Fermanagh. That has all begun to change, though.

The Herald has been speaking with a number of nurses who have travelled from across the globe to take up posts locally, following an international recruitment drive by the Western Trust. In this, the first of our two-part feature on the new recruits, it’s clear that the best ambassadors for both Fermanagh and SWAH are the nurses themselves.

Take Derick Kanodzirasi, who is from Zimbabwe and moved to Fermanagh in March to take up a post in Ward One, the medical assessment unit, at SWAH. Before moving to the county Derick had never even been to Europe, and while he said it was “quite scary” he quickly realised “it’s the right place for me.”

