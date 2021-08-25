Hundreds of loyalists are expected to gather in Enniskillen this evening

LOYALIST from across the county are expected to gather in Enniskillen this evening (Wednesday) for a protest against the Brexit Protocol.

Among the guest speakers at tonight’s event, which begins at Derrychara at 7.30pm, will be loyalist activist Jamie Bryson and TUV leader Jim Allister. Up to 500 people are expected to attend the event, which is being organised by ‘Combined Loyalists Fermanagh’ and will feature a number of local bands.

The demonstration comes just days after the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in Dublin showed the Protocol, which was agreed between the UK and EU to prevent a hard border in Ireland post-Brexit, was actually providing a boost to the economy on both sides of the border.

However, while the figures confirm the arrangement to keep the North following EU trade and customs rules has been driving trade and investment here on the island, there remains many in the North who are concerned the arrangement is weakening the union of the UK.

Mr Bryson, who has taken part in similar events across the North, said the demonstration was part of a grassroots unionist movement.

“The protest belong to the people, and it is a credit to the unionists of the area that they have organised the event,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

