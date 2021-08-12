Howe happy with goal scoring streak

FERMANAGH’S Casey Howe is fast becoming a fans favourite at the Oval in East Belfast. The Glentoran winger is enjoying a superb run of form, scoring seven goals in her last two matches alone, three of which came against her former club, Linfield.

Howe remains grounded though and is just happy to be contributing on the scoresheet week-in, week-out.

“I suppose as long as I am helping the team I am happy. I am just glad that I am finding my form again and we are pushing on.

“My confidence is just growing and growing every week. Our manager and coaches are really pushing for the wingers, they say ‘do what is natural’, like getting your cross in or having a shot and they instil confidence in us to go out and do it. That has allowed my confidence to grow and grow every week.”

Last Friday night Howe popped up with four goals in Glentoran’s County Antrim Cup match against Larne. Not an all-time best for Howe but it came close to the five goals she scored in one match while playing with Linfield.

“My job is to score the goals” says Casey, adding, “We don’t get too excited, we have got two cups to retain and the league, so it is just every game as it comes and hopefully by the end of it we will have all the cups back.”

Howe is currently awaiting a knee operation for a torn meniscus in her knee. While the injury does not prohibit her playing, the 18 year-old has to manage her injury with the help of rehab.

“This season I have struggled a lot with a knee injury and it has been tough managing that.

“ I have had it (torn meniscus) a long time but I only found out what it was when I got the MRI a couple of weeks ago.

“It was hard to hear when they told me I needed surgery to repair it. I am quite a strong-minded person and it will make me come back stronger, I think.”

