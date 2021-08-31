House prices in Fermanagh up by almost 10%

HOUSE PRICES in Fermanagh are up 9.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the one previous.

This figure even beats the staggering overall average for Northern Ireland for the same period which sits at 9.2 per cent.

This almost 10 per cent jump in the amount people can expect to pay for a new home in just four months hasn’t been seen since the days of the economic boom of the noughties.

Currently, home buyers in Fermanagh will be set back, on average, £179,046 for a new house.

According to the Ulster University House Price Index, this figure was £163, 825 at the beginning of the year. That means, in the space of a quarter, some people shopping for a new home will have witnessed prices rise by £18,000, or 9.3 per cent.

This figure is also the second largest percentage increase of any other area in the North but means, house prices in the Fermanagh and Omagh district area remain about mid-range when compared with other places.

The most expensive houses are to be bought in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and, on average will set buyers back £211,861, a 5.6 per cent increase on the first quarter of 2021.

The next most expensive place to buy a house in Northern Ireland is Ards and North Down at £207,646 which is actually a decrease from £220,158 in the first part of the year or a decrease of 5.7 per cent.

In Mid-Ulster the average house price jumped 15 per cent to £198,378 making Fermanagh and Omagh the area which has experienced the second largest percentage increase in the North.

