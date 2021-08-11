Gridlock again… Ring of steel around town centre

Roads blocked off and diversion signs create the perfect storm of traffic chaos.

SERIOUS questions are being asked of the Department for Infrastructure and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council about the timing and decision-making behind the series of roadworks currently underway around Enniskillen.

One retailer has likened the roadworks at Queen Elizabeth Road, Mill Street, the Irvinestown Road and the main road into Enniskillen from Dublin at Kinawley to a “ring of steel”.

Add to the list of road blockages the work still undertaken by F P McCann on the Public Realm Scheme in Enniskillen town centre and it would seem bureaucrats have created a perfect storm of traffic chaos.

“The timing of it all is just a disaster,” Malcolm Sloan of the Enniskillen Business Partnership told the Herald, “Why are roads closed off to Enniskillen from every direction all at once in July and August?”

