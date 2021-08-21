Garry’s for the barber’s chair in aid of Down’s Syndrome

LOCAL rally star, Garry Jennings, will take to the barber’s chair for the first time in years during the Kesh Community Carnival this weekend to get his renowned locks removed for the first time in 15 years, in an almighty bid to raise funds for Down’s Syndrome charities.

The owner of the Mayfly Bar and restaurant in Kesh, who is hoping to put a smile on faces by hitting the £10,000 mark for Down’s Syndrome Fermanagh and Donegal, is already over halfway to meeting his target.

Speaking to the Herald, Garry said, “When organising the festival we were trying to do something that would bring people together for a night.

“Somebody mentioned the haircut as a joke, and I thought it was a great idea. Manus Kelly who was killed in the Donegal Rally a few years ago was a great supporter of the charity.

“Like so many other charities, Covid has had a devastating impact on them financially. I said that if I got £10,000, I would get 10 inches off my hair, the only problem is that I’ve got two ears on me like satellite dishes,” he joked.

With the current total sitting at well over £7,000, Garry says support from the public has “exceeded” his expectations.

“Within the first week of putting up the fundraiser, we were significantly over halfway. All the money from the events during the festival over the five days will all be going to the charity as well.

“It’s for a good cause and it’s something that we can put back into the community. I’ve always been heavily involved in charities down through the years, but I think this will be a stand alone moment as I’m doing something completely different.

“These charities are so important to local families on both sides of the border.

“Down Syndrome children are always so highly thought of and looked after within their local communities.

“However, a lot of them have underlying health conditions, and the problem with Covid is that they’ve had to isolate for so long.

“If we can get this pandemic over us, the money will be there to help everyone get back out enjoying themselves, or off on a holiday again.

Seeing the smiles on their faces is what this is all about for me.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘10 inches for £10,000’ by Garry Jennings. Alternatively locals can donate through Jennings Fuels, the Mayfly bar and restaurant, or during the course of the Kesh Community Festival.

