Enniskillen Post Office to close next week

ENISKILLEN town centre will be left without a Post Office from next week.

The Post Office has confirmed to the Herald the main branch in Enniskillen is closing next week with no replacement in place.

“The Postmaster for Enniskillen branch has resigned,” a statement from the Post Office said, “The branch is due to close next week – the last opening day is currently being finalised.”

While the spokesperson said Post Office have been “visiting retailers in the area” with the view to one of the shops taking over the Townhall Street Post Office franchise, she also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are working hard to restore service on a temporary or permanent basis,” the spokesperson added.

